When news drops of a car shattering the mighty 0-100km/h sprint, there’s a plethora of potential suspects. Take your fancy: McLaren, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, or Maybe Porsche? When we say that a fully electric car has shattered the old record, all eyes are on Tesla; the king of remarkable accelerations with their Model D and their upcoming new Roadster. Instead, the new 0-100km/h time has been set by a Chinese boutique manufacturer you may’ve never heard of before: Aspark.

The Aspark Owl as it’s called was the car to finally break the mythical 2 second barrier for the 0-100km/h sprint. Initially Tesla’s Model D completed the sprint in 2.5 seconds. To put matters into perspective, the Bugatti Chiron completes the dash in 2.3 seconds, whilst the once all-mighty McLaren F1 did it in 3.2 seconds. How on earth engineering has become so refined and sophisticated that it has managed to shave off more than 1 second must either be pure triumph of humankind, or mere sorcery. Either way, it is logical that the new record has been set by an electric car, as they possess what classical combustion engines do not: instant torque at idle.

There is one small side note however: the recent run was made with a set of racing tires, many of which aren’t safe or legal for everyday driving. Fret not however; Aspark is working towards hitting a sub-2-second 0-100km/h time using street-legal tires. The Owl will reportedly start with a limited production run of 50 vehicles.