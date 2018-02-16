The drive towards micro niche continues in the crossover market, BMW’s X4 has been on the market for a couple of years now though. The announcement of a refresh this week keeps it relevant. Plugging the demand for a mid-size Sports Activity Coupe, BMW’s X4 is expected to compete with similar models from Mercedes-Benz.

The second generation model will debut at Geneva in a couple of weeks time with two performance models available. BMW sold just over 200,000 of the original BMW X4’s which have been available since 2014. Pricing for the new version will start from £42,900 with order books opened immediately.

So what’s different? In terms of design, nothing particularly dramatic! Square headlights and a larger kidney grille are most obvious at the front, the design lines that run along the side have also been ironed straight with a slightly different side sill. The overall body sits 3 inches longer and with a 2.1-inch larger wheelbase.

2019 BMW X4 1 of 26

The rear changes are most dramatic with a complete redesign smoothing over the complex look of the older model. A stylised double-bubble rear roof spoiler adds something distinctive. Overall, the changes translate to a 10% reduction in aerodynamic drag.

BMW’s focus with this update has been to add its latest safety features. Active Protection technology makes a debut together with Active Guard technology, which includes Frontal Collison Warning, Automatic City Collision Mitigation and Braking including Daytime Pedestrian Detection, and Speed Limit Information.

In terms of engine choice, two diesel engines – the xDrive20d (190 hp and 400 Nm of torque) and M40d (326 hp and 680 Nm of torque) – offer BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. A six-cylinder in-line petrol M40i (360 hp and 500 Nm of torque) and another straight-six diesel unit – the xDrive30d (265 hp and 620 Nm of torque) – are also available.

The interior also gets a sweeping update with the latest MMI systems replacing the old integrated unit. A 75% larger heads up display will also dominate the driver experience!