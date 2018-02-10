The AMG GT family is almost complete: At the Geneva auto show next month, the brand will unveil a sleek, low four-door hatchback sedan that complements the successful coupe and roadster versions. With a long, low front hood and an aggressive Panamericana grille, its face looks similar to its sister models. Under the skin, however, it is closely related to the awesome Mercedes-AMG E63. The interior will mix design cues from the E-Class and the AMG GT.

The four-door GT is currently undergoing extensive testing around the world; these shots give a glimpse of its stance and proportions. We can't wait to see the real car, which will closely resemble the GT Concept unveiled at the Geneva show last year. When this GT comes to market, its competitors will include the next-gen Audi RS7 and the upcoming BMW 8-series Gran Coupe.