Details have been unveiled on a new project for Californian company Rezvani Motors. The Orange County manufacturer’s ‘Beast’ has been around for some time. The latest development is known as the Rezvani Beast Alpha X ‘Blackbird’ and carries a $225,000. Only 5 will be built with the first recently delivered to MMA champion and actor Rampage Jackson.

The Rezvani Beast is based on the chassis of a Lotus Elise, which isn’t a bad place to start. For the Blackbird, Rezvani have placed a 2.5 litre turbocharged Cosworth engine under the hood, producing around 700 hp to the rear wheels. Via a six-speed automatic sequential gearbox, the Blackbird will sprint to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. A mual gearbox is available on request.

700hp Rezvani Beast Alpha X 'Blackbird' 1 of 20

The bodywork is constructed entirely from hand-crafted, high-grade carbon composite. The performance-oriented X package gives a distinctive lime green detailing on the front fenders and side profile, and a leather and Alcantara finished sport steering wheel. The Rezvani Beast Alpha X ‘Blackbird’ also includes custom, deep dish 18-inch forged alloy wheels, AP Racing brakes or options Carbon ceramic brakes, the cabin incorporates carbon fiber door panels and carbon fiber detailing throughout.

CEO Ferris Rezvani said: “The Beast Alpha X ‘Blackbird’ truly lives up to its name, Our design team worked closely with Rampage Jackson to come up with the perfect vehicle to match his signature style and Beast-like personality.”