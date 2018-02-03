The onslaught of Novitec models continues with the release of the Novitec McLaren 570S Spider package. There’s nothing ground breaking here as it mirrors the package that Novitec offers for the Coupe version for the most part. As one of the more successful tuning brands to align itself with McLaren, Novitec expects huge success with the 570S Spider!

In terms of design, Novitec have not strayed from their tradition ethos. Plenty of naked carbon fibre elements are now available, offering rear aerodynamic enhancement as well as a special new look for the Sports Series convertible.

Novitec fit a new front spoiler, the shape of which was optimized in a wind tunnel to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. The rear spoiler, likewise, was designed to improve stability. The Novitec carbon rocker panels enhance the side view and the tailor made carbon covers for the air vents increase the supply of air to the engine. Carbon covers have been applied to the sides of the rear bumper to finish the job.

Novitec’s choice of wheel comes in a staggered combination with 20-inch wheels on the front axle and 21-inch wheels at the rear. The 9Jx20 front wheels gets 235/30 ZR 20 tyres while the 11Jx21 rims on the rear axle, are fitted with size 305/30 ZR 21 tyres. The Novitec sports springs lower the ride height by 30 millimetres.

For the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, Novitec offers a chip tuning module known as the Novitec N-Tronic module. It adapts the engine, in a plug and play style, injection, ignition and boost pressure control. Combined with a new exhaust system, it pushes an additional 76 hp of peak power for a total of 646 hp and a further 92 Nm of torque for a total of 692 Nm. 0 to 100 km/h happens in just 3.0 seconds with a top speed of 335 km/h.