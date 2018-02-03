Sad news from Switzerland this week as we have to report the demise of one of the Koenigsegg Agera RS models. Koenigsegg’s limited production run has been hugely successful with owners taking delivery of the hypercars worldwide. It seems one of the 25 examples lost traction in Switzerland last week, resulting in some major damage.

Fortunately no injuries were reported as a result of the accident. It took place between Nyon and Trelex and the Swedish hypercar was thought to have damaged train lines. While engineers examined the track and gave it a clear bill of health, commuters were subject to a two hour delay.

It’s believed that the car was returning from a photoshoot conducted by Arnaud Taquet for Magazín ProDriver CZ when the accident happened (AutoEvolution). The shoot saw the Agera RS (which was the Geneva Motor Show 2015 show car) pitted agains the Bugatti Veyron in the Swiss countryside.

Koenigsegg have accomplished a great deal with the Agera RS, it recently set a world record for the highest top speed of a production vehicle. It managed a GPS-verified two-way average top speed of 447.2 km/h (277.9 mph) and a fastest straight-line speed of 457.94 km/h (284.55 mph).

The Koenigsegg Agera RS was created primarily for non-European markets. Its Koenigsegg 5.0 litre V8 engine was optimized for regular pump gas and puts out an incredible 1,160 bhp on regular petrol. Some Agera RS owners were able to spec the E85 flex fuel capability which gives even higher power outputs. Only 25 were planned for production!