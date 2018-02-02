The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is without a doubt, one of the most crucial cars in the Mercedes-Benz range. Representing the entry point into the brand, it is paramount that the hatchback represents good value, but can challenge the likes of the BMW 1-Series and Audi A3 with futuristic technologies and premium quality that convey the feel of bigger more expensive models.

Having already spent a lot of time having a look around the interior of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, it is clear that the German manufacturer is taking no chances and has heavily invested in making sure that the A-Class is the leader in the class. There are technologies that you would expect to see in an S or E-Class. With features of the ‘Mercedes-Benz User Experience’ being debuted in the 2019 A-Class, Mercedes-Benz demonstrates that the latest iteration of the hatchback is as forward thinking as ever before.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 1 of 42

Whilst on the topic of the interior, it is hard to not talk about the new ‘floating’ infotainment screens that instantly catch passengers attention. The entire dash wraps around the driver and passenger in the front seats with the giant split infotainment/instrument binnacles seemingly hovering above. The screens are frame-less and give the cabin an airy feel. The use of lighting is very effective with a choice of 64 colorful glows appearing around the screens and air vent lighting reflecting the hot or cold air in blue or red. The nav and infotainment screen itself is, for the first time touchscreen. As you would expect, the car is more spacious than ever before, partly due to the lengthening of the wheel base by 30mm.

As ever, there are a number of engines available from launch with more expected to be added to the range as the life cycle progresses. Two petrol variants, 1.4 and 2-litres, are initially available with a 1.5-litre diesel completing the offerings. All are four cylinders and will be greener and more efficient than any of their predecessors.

From a styling perspective there are no real surprises with the 2019 A-Class mimicking the tight lines and sharper edges of the next generation of Mercedes-Benz cars. The CLS immediately springs to mind when looking at the front end, the rear lights also reflecting the looks of the CLS. The broadest shoulders of any A-Class mean there is an added touch of aggression and sportiness.

“The new A-Class embodies the next stage in our design philosophy of Sensual Purity and has the potential to usher in a new design era,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “With clear contours and sensual

surfaces, we present high-tech that awakens emotions. Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme.”

We will have to wait to see what AMG offerings are to come, but it is clear that there is already a lot to be excited about looking at the latest iteration of the A-Class. The new looks and all round improvements are set to leave competitors in the wake of the A-Class, particularly when looking at the interior and build quality. We look forward to seeing the car in the flesh at the Geneva Motor Show 2018.