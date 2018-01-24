Over the past few days, Ferrari have experienced some serious exposure of it’s Ferrari 488 “GTO”. It seems as though it had been conducting dealer, customer or internal presentations to explain what it has planned for the raw performance version of its 488. Normally so careful with these sorts of launches, the Italian manufacturer appears to have allowed an errant photographer into the presentation as these photos clearly demonstrate!

The specs have appeared through a website called FerrariPhotoPage and show overviews of what Ferrari have planned. The photo of the front end appears to have been leaked separately although we are unaware of the source.

Ferrari 488 GTO Specs 1 of 6

The photos reveal a Ferrari 488 with a much higher ratio of carbon fibre. The 488 GTO will get a carbon fibre front bumper, rear bumper, front hood and rear spoiler. The front bumper will feature a deep air outlet. The wheels will be carbon fibre, measuring 20 inches and carrying 40% weight reductions.

The presentation promises an extremely direct steering ratio, a sideslip management system and a new gearshift strategy. The engine is set to lose 10% of its weight despite becoming the most powerful Ferrari V8 in history with around 700 hp.

Inside, the dash will see a complete carbon fibre construction, with a carbon fibre transmission tunnel and aluminium floor panels. More to come as we expect the 488 GTO (or whatever Ferrari decide to call it) to appear at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 which starts next month!