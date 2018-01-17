Mercedes-AMG had a big release planned for the Detroit Motor Show 2018 in the launch of it’s new 53-series range. We have already taken a look at the CLS 53 which sits on the Mercedes-AMG stand, it’s smaller, sportier brethren, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 joins it, completing a three-model 53-series range. We took a closer look at what makes these cars so special.

The new models essentially jump into where the 55-series models dropped off. The 53-series focuses much more on the technologically aspects of the drivetrain though. All three models get a new, electrified, twin turbocharged 6-cylinder 3.0-litre engine with 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Coupled to the conventional combustion engine is an EQ Boost starter-alternator which provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque, feeding a 48 V on-board electrical system. The EQ system works to fill in the gap in performance from launch.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupe manages the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds while the while the Convertible takes 0.1 second longer. All 53-series models will get the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission (with the usual 5 Dynamic Select options) and a variable all-wheel drive system in the form of AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

To tell the 53-series models apart, Mercedes-AMG fit a twin-blade radiator grille, a distinctive front apron, AMG-specific side sill panels, a unique rear apron with diffuser insert and round exhaust tailpipe trim in high-gloss chrome. AMG offer a spoiler lip which can be fitted in carbon fibre as an optional extra.

For more details on the Mercedes-AMG E 53 and the other 53-series models, check out our earlier article. For more from the Detroit Motor Show 2018, check out our dedicate landings page!