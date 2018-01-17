BMW’s range expansion continues with the new BMW X2 which receives its North American debut this week at the Detroit Motor Show 2018. It is for all intents and purposes the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer’s SUV spin off. The X2 fills the gap between the BMW X1 and the BMW X3 with a classy crossover. We took a closer look at the not-quite SUV, not-quite MPV.

The BMW X2 shares DNA with the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer but will likely appeal to a slightly different audience. Coupe styling and low proportions give it clear BMW DNA. It is 2 cm shorter than the X1 and 7 cm lower. The Kidney grille is unique, it is wider at its base than at its top. The C-Pillars get the BMW roundel.

BMW X2 1 of 15

From launch, the BMW X2 will be available in four trim levels; SE, Sport, M Sport and M Sport X. M Sport models get larger wheels as standard, frozen grey cladding. Bumpers are Dark Shadow metallic or Frozen Grey on the X. SE models feature 17 inch V-Spoke wheels, vehicle colour and matt black rear bumpers.

Just one engine variant will be available initially, the xDrive20d. Three further models are planned for 2018; X2 sDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d. The 20d is a diesel engine with 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It sprints to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds yet still achieves 61.4 mpg. All wheel drive is standard together with hell descent control.

