The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 has gone on display at the Detroit Motor Show 2018. Filling the gap between the 43-series AMG models and the 63-AMG models, the 53-models are set to feature mild hybrid systems which should make them extremely quick off the line. The CLS joins the E Class as one of the first Mercedes-AMG models to receive the new powertrain and the first AMG prepared

The new models essentially jump into where the 55-series models dropped off. The 53-series focuses much more on the technologically aspects of the drivetrain though. All three models get a new, electrified, twin turbocharged 6-cylinder 3.0-litre engine with 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Coupled to the conventional combustion engine is an EQ Boost starter-alternator which provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque, feeding a 48 V on-board electrical system. The EQ system works to fill in the gap in performance from launch.

In terms of performance, the CLS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and can achieve top speeds of 270 km/h while returning 8.4 l/100 km. All 53-series models will get the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission (with the usual 5 Dynamic Select options) and a variable all-wheel drive system in the form of AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

