The Lamborghini Urus hasn’t drawn universal acclaim for its styling, we hadn’t seen it live until now though. Detroit is the first outing for Lamborghini’s new SUV which uses a combination of VAG parts blended in harmony with Lamborghini’s own design and ethos. We took a closer look at the car on display in North America.

The Urus uses the familiar 4.0 litre V8 with twin turbochargers, a first for the Italian company. The front-mounted engine produces 641 bhp at 6,800 rpm and 627 lb ft of torque. 0 to 100 km/h happens in just 3.6 seconds and 200 km/h, in 12.8 seconds. The power is routed through an eight-speed automatic box. It uses a torque converter to ensure maximum engine response.

Lamborghini Urus 1 of 16

Lamborghini have opted for an edgy look. The front is incredibly complex, blending a multitude of shapes, lines, curves – just about every styling tool at the designer’s disposal. The side and rear are no less coherent. A long line runs the length of the flank and the front wheel arch gets a fender vent. At the rear, quad exhausts surround a diffuser, the rear bonnet gets a lip spoiler and the roof, a small spoiler.

The versions on display in Detroit are white and grey, demonstrating the potential customisation options away from Lamborghini’s traditionally bright colour schemes. For more on the Lamborghini Urus, take a look at our earlier article. For more from the Detroit Motor Show 2018 take a look at our news channel!