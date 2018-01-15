A legend returns in the form of the new limited edition Ford Mustang Bullitt unveiled today at the Detroit Motor Show 2018. It is the third generation model named after iconic Steve McQueen movie Bullitt. The film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the release of the 2019 version is the perfect way to celebrate.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt Limited Edition gets the 5.0 litre V8 engine with an impressive 475 hp and 420 lb ft of torque. Top speed is 163 mph. Ford fit a manual transmission and a white cue ball shift knob to the new limited edition. Mustang GT Premium and Performance packages are fitted as standard with an active exhaust system and black exhaust tips.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt 1 of 8

It is available with the same Dark Highland Green exterior paint and chrome accents as the movie car, or in Shaddow Black if preferred. Classic 19 inch aluminium wheels have been developed to hide red Brembo callipers. The black front grille gives the car an understated look which is carried throughout the car.

The interior includes a 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster with Recaro black leather-trimmed seats and green accent stitching. The design is carried through to the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

Three factory-installed options are available. The Bullitt Electronics Package includes navigation, driver memory seats and mirrors, upgraded sound system and Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert. MagneRide incorporates a semi-active suspension system and the Recaro black leather-trimmed seats are also optional.

Ford built two copies of the original Ford Mustang Bullitt. After filming was complete, the production company sold the cleanest copy to a private buyer, Robert Kiernan. It went under the radar for many years until it recently resurfaced when inherited by Sean Kiernan from his late father in 2014. The 2019 Bullitt Limited Edition debuts alongside that model, 40 plus years after it was last seen.