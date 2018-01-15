The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been no secret in recent months. The German brand have been flogging teasers like crazy. We also saw a leak last week that practically revealed the SUV’s final shape. Now we have official details. G-Class fans will not be disappointed, the G-Class has lost none of its brutality, boxiness or performance!

It’s very much out with the old in with the new so far as the G-Class is concerned. Mercedes-Benz have taken the opportunity to fit the SUV with a new suspension system whilst cramming in a wealth of technology and a new class-leading interior.

New features include LED headlamps, driver assistance systems a high-quality interior with leather seats, and the new suspension system. The option list has also expanded significantly with a variety of exclusive interior customisation choices.

In terms of style, the new G-Class retains many of the features which have endeared it to over 300,000 customers. It receives the distinctive door handles, exterior protective strip, exposed spare wheel on the rear door and raised indicator lights.

The new G-Class is 53 mm longer and 121 mm wider than the outgoing model. The surfaces are tighter with a slightly curvier look. The look is more modern with less of a bolt-on feel.

Inside, the normal G-Class hallmarks remain including the passenger grab handle and the chrome-highlighted switches for the three differential locks. That aside, the dash has been completely redesigned with tube-look analogue round dials as standard. Lifted directly from the new E-Class and S-Class, the instrument cluster forms a large digital display.

A central display above the centre console is available as an option with two 12.3-inch displays blending into a Widescreen Cockpit. Front leg room grows by 38 mm, rear by 150 mm. There is more shoulder room and elbow room in both the front an back. Various other options are available for comfort and luxury.

The re-engineering of the G-Class saves a staggering 170 kg. The body shell is now made of a variety of steel grades, while the wings, bonnet and doors are made of aluminium.

The G-Class retains it’s off-road ability with a standard ladder-type frame chassis, three

100-percent differential locks and low range gear reduction. The Mercedes-AMG developed suspension system includes a front double-wishbone in combination with a rigid rear axle. The components of the double-wishbone front axle are mounted directly to the ladder frame without a subframe. The G-Class manages 100% gradients with a 24.1 cm ground clearance and 70 cm fording depth. Dynamic Select offers five driving modes including comfort, sport, eco and individual.

The only model available from launch will be the G 500 with Mercedes-Benz well known 4.0 litre V8. It produces 422 hp and 610 Nm of torque with a combined 11.1 l/100 km fuel consumption. Mercedes have also opted for the 9GTRONIC automatic transmission with electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering.

The new G-Class will launch in May with an entry price of €107,040.50 in Germany including taxes. We will of course get a look at it in Detroit over the coming days so stay tuned to our front-page and social sites for more.