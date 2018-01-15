Bentley have officially dropped the twin-turbocharged petrol V8 into the Bentley Bentayga. Traditionally, the V8 versions of Bentley models have lauded more critical acclaim than their W12 equivalent. Compared to the larger model, they tend to benefit from reduced weight and a wider range of performance.

The Bentayga uses the familiar 4.0 litre V8 petrol engine developed by Audi for its own models. In the Bentayga is puts out 550 hp and 770 Nm of torque for a blistering 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds, 0.5 seconds off the pace of the W12. Top speed is confirmed at 290 km/h.

The Bentayga manages 464 miles (746 km) on a full tank helped by the addition of start-stop technology which can cut in before the vehicle has even stopped. The drivetrain uses a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox with permanent all-wheel drive split 40:60 front to rear. Kerb weight over the W12 model is reduced by 45 kg’s. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is said to be 11.4 litres/100 km/h (24.8 mpg) with 260 g/km of Co2 emissions.

2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 1 of 10

The Bentayga V8 is instantly identified through its twin-quad exhaust pipes. Aside from this, the design remains largely the same as any other Bentayga. The matrix grille finished in black and chrome is an obviously dominant feature.

The option list also grows as a set of optional carbon-ceramic brakes have also been added. These are the largest ever fitted to a Bentley, measuring 440 mm in diameter at the front and 370 mm at the rear with 10 piston callipers finished in red paint.

Inside, Bentley are also debuting some new options with a wood and hide steering wheel and the introduction of a high-gloss carbon-fibre interior panel finish. This joins a comprehensive range of options running from quilted leather all the way through to custom veneers. As we already know, the Bentayga can be ordered with four, five or seven seats.

Wheel measurements are 21 inches as standard with 20 and 22 inch options. 11 designs are available with an all-new 22” five-spoke wheel debuting on the Bentley Bentayga V8, finished in black paint and polished.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is also available which was the world’s first electric active roll control technology to incorporate a 48V system. Customers of the V8 model will also get the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-mode Traction Control (TCS) and Hill Descent Control features fitted to the W12 model.