If there’s two things that are hot right now in the automotive industry, it’s luxury SUVs and electric cars. Soon enough the two started to combine, leading to cars such as the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Now, it’s the turn of the Bentley to make the jump, as they are anticipated to release a hybrid version of their best selling model.

At the Geneva auto show in March, the British luxury car manufacturer is expected to release what will be the brand’s first electrified vehicle, marking the beginning of a roll-out of plug-in hybrid versions of its entire range, as promised about a year ago. Bentley’s outgoing CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer said that all Bentleys will have a plug-in hybrid option “in the next few years.” The next model to gain the powertrain will be the new Continental GT he said.

Similar to Porsche’s Hybrid SUV, the Bentayga is expected to put out around 500 horsepower coming from the combination of a smaller electric motor, and what is likely to be a V6 petrol engine. The Bentayga’s engine choices have gradually increased from the launch-car W12 gasoline engine. A V-8 diesel model debuted at the beginning of last year and the Volkswagen Group brand will launch a turbocharged V-8 gasoline model in January, giving U.S. customers the choice of three options, in addition from the single W12 model available now.

The plug-in hybrid model goes on sale in the second half of 2018. The Bentayga has become the brand’s most popular model, with nearly 6,000 unit sales in 2016. It will be interesting to see how the Hybrid SUV fares on the rather novel market of luxury SUV hybrids. Read an in-depth review about the most lavish SUV on the market today, here.