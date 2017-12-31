During the last moments of 2017 it is time for us to unveil the winners of our GTspirit Car of the Year Awards 2017! Our nominees have been awarded in three categories: GTspirit Hypercar of the Year 2017, GTspirit Supercar of the Year 2017 and GTspirit Car of the Year 2017. We congratulate all the winners of this year’s GTspirit Awards!

GTspirit Hypercar of the Year 2017 – Bugatti Chiron

Building on the reputation and pedigree of the Bugatti Veyron, the Bugatti Chiron with it’s 8.0 liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine was voted as clear winner of the GTspirit Hypercar of the Year 2017 award.

GTspirit Supercar of the Year 2017 – Lamborghini Huracan Performante

In our popular Supercar of the Year 2017 category our editorial team required two voting rounds to determine the ultimate winner of the 2017 award. Gaining one more vote than the Mercedes-AMG GT-R the lighter and faster Huracan variant took the win.

GTspirit Car of the Year 2017 – Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

This year saw the introduction of the first Porsche ‘wagon’ in the form of this super chic Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. Our editorial team praised it’s looks and Porsche’s decision to bring the Sport Turismo also to North America – unlike many other appealing wagons like the RS6.

Now it is time to wish all our readers, fans and partners around the world a great New Year’s Eve and all the best for 2018! We can’t wait to meet all the contenders for next year’s GTspirit Awards!