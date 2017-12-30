It’s been a while now since Porsche unveiled their jaw-dropping Mission E concept. Ever since, the competition has lifted the veil of their to the electric car scene, namely the Tesla Roadster.

Porsche has been spotted testing the Mission e recently, and information about what could be the most exciting electric car since Tesla’s model S has slowly started to become public. With the Mission E, Porsche will likely release three all-wheel drive versions with 300 kW, 400 kW and 500 kW (402, 536 and 670 horsepower). It’ll have a two-speed transmission and will do the 0-100km/h sprint in around 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h, and drive around 500km on a single charge. Plugged in, the Mission E will charge up to 80% in merely 20 minutes.

Considering that the German manufacturer is always very humble when it comes to its performance figures, they should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is likely that the actual production model of the Mission E will outperform these figures. If you had any doubt that this sport coupe was not a Porsche trough and trough as we know it from the 911 range, worry not. The car is likely to maintain very similar lines to the concept design, and will trot comfortably around the track. The drivetrain is said to be fitted with an overdrive – implying it can maintain high speeds for extended periods of time.

We look forward to seeing the Mission E develop over the coming two years. What are your thoughts, will the Mission E trump all competition in the all-electric sport sedan market?