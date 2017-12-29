The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is certainly making a big impression. The monster sedan is one of the most powerful saloon cars on the market, offering performance, style and comfort in one package. Few tuning firms are to touch the latest generation E at the moment, but there are plenty of options for improving the outgoing model.

Relative unknown German tuning outfit Posaidon recently released details of their latest package for the E 63 S. It grabs the headlines with a 1,000 hp power rating. The performance package is referred to as the E 63 RS 850+ and is based on the W212 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S.

Posaidon E63 S AMG 1000hp 1 of 13

The official figures given by the Mülheim-Kärlich-based company are 1,000 hp and 1,350 Nm of torque, the later figure being electronically limited to save the drivetrain components. These figures are dramatic improvements over the 585 hp and 800 Nm produced by the serial model.

To produce the additional power, Posaidon install uprated turbochargers, insulated intercooling and a three-inch sports exhaust system. The electronic optimisation is carried out in-house and there is the option of enlarging the engine’s capacity from 5.5 to as much as 6.5 liters.

The vehicle Posaidon are showing in the above images uses the standard 5.5 litre capacity and produces just 920 hp and 1,350 Nm of torque. The 1,000 hp ratings are reserved for cars with increased public capacity.

The seven-speed sports transmission has been strengthened to withstand the 1,000 hp power rating. New limited slip differentials installed on the front and rear axles can withstand torque of up to 1,500 Nm.

On the suspension and wheel side of things, Posaidon fit sport springs to the front axle and an electronic adjustment to the rear axle. Aside from these subtle changes, few other enhancements have been made. The AMG rims and carbon fibre brakes are carried over from the serial model and the interior remains completely standard.