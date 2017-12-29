Saudi dealership Seven Car Lounge has revealed photos of the Pagani Zonda Riviera it currently has for sale. This bespoke Pagani is one of the best looking bespoke Zonda’s we have seen.

As with all new Zonda’s, the Riviera is based, at the very least, on the engine of an existing Zonda. The donor car was originally chassis 76069 which was unfortunately involved in a minor prang in Dubai a couple of years ago. With a stunning new look and work carried out by the factory, there is little denying that it now looks stunning.

Pagani Zonda Riviera 1 of 8

The Pagani Zonda Riviera gets white paintwork with contrasting exposed carbon fibre and blue pin striping. It uses the cinque roof scoop, ram air intakes and the 760RS rear spoiler. The front headlights are the latest versions with daytime running lights which blend into the white paintwork.

One unique feature is that this new Zonda uses the seats from the donor car, a Zonda F, rather than replacing with the new seats we see in most other Zonda special editions.