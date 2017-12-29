Over the past few weeks, the first BMW M3 spyshots have been shot with BMW testing early mules on the road. It is likely that BMW will reveal the new 3 Series (codenamed the G20) next year, possibly during the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The BMW M3 will likely follow in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle.

The heavy camouflage applied to the car doesn’t conceal the broad wheel arches which give away the performance variant of the 3 Series. Aside from the obviously flared wheel arches and the slight glimpse of quad-tailpipes, there is little else to suggest that we are looking at the new M3. The tiny trunk spoiler is about the only other item of note.

BMW are expected to fit the new BMW M3 with the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six assist under the current model. Some are suggesting that BMW are developing new electrically spooled turbos, a water injection system and, possibly, a mild-hybrid system.

We believe that the 3 series will be followed in 2019 by the Touring (G21) and the 4 series coupe and convertible (G22/23) in 2020. All three will receive M power variants.

Currently, we expect the 3.0 litre straight-six to get around 500 hp and retain it’s rear-wheel drive preference. It seems highly likely that BMW will offer a four-wheel drive option to allow the new M3 to compete.