The Grand Tour Season 2 episode 4 goes live this Friday. New to this season is a celebrity face off section where two celebrities go head to head in every episode.

On The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 4 things are a little bit different. The mission is to find out what would happen if the show was unscripted. To do that, Jeremy, May and Richard will choose a random meet up location where they will do random activities, involving cars of course. They choose Croatia, and Jeremy arrives in the new Audi TT RS, Richard opts for the Ariel Nomad while James drives an old Lada…which doubles as a fire engine.

The point of this episode is to prove the importance of scripts in a show… Elsewhere, Richard will drive the McLaren 720S at the Eboladome.

The Celebrity Face Off section will feature Michael Ball going head-to-head against Alfie Boe as they try to find the world’s fastest classical singer. Some history of the British motor industry will also be in the mix.

