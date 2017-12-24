It was only a matter of time before this happened. Aston Martin’s track-only Vulcan hypercar has now received a road-legalisation at the hands of RML Group, a British motorsport specialist.

The very first road legal Aston Martin Vulcan emerges over a year and a half after the company announced the project. It receives a few necessary changes to ensure it complies with road regulations in the UK. For example, the original Vulcan was devoid of any headlights, these have now been added.

Road Legal Aston Martin Vulcan 1 of 4

The front lights seem to be the most extreme modification with the rear remaining largely the same as the race car. It was necessary to enclose the rear brake lights, RML have fabricated a clear covering for the light sticks. The ride height is also 1.2 inches taller to protect the front splitter.

Under the bonnet sits the same 7.0-litre V12 rated to 820 bhp. We believe that RML have adjusted the gearing to ensure that the Vulcan is capable of the day to day grind. RML have added new cooling fans and replaced the racing seats inside with a new set of road-legal seats.

Just 24 Aston Martin Vulcan’s were produced. It is unclear whether there are any other road legal Vulcan’s planned for the future. This first car is UK registered, hopefully we get to see it on the roads in the new year!