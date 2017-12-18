The Grand Tour Season 2 episode 3 goes live this Friday and you can stream it here on Amazon Prime. New to this season is a celebrity face off section where two celebrities go head to head in every episode.

For this episode, Clarkson tries to find the alternative to using a helicopter to get breakfast in St Tropez, skiing in the Alpsand and dining in Turin. The other quicker means of transport is the new Bugatti Chiron which he takes on an epic roadtrip across Europe while May races against skateboarders in the new Kia Stinger GT in Majorca. He later joins Hammond in a new Car Park race sport as they both try to kill boredom in the office.

In the Celebrity Face Off we get to see actor Hugh Bonneville go against naturalist Casey Anderson as we wait to find out who is the fastest between them.

Stream The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 3 on Amazon Prime now.