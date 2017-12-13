Its late Monday morning in Munich, we are sitting in our Hotel lobby looking people all dressed up already heading to Octoberfest, thinking why not join them, would be great to start the week with Octoberfest. Just in time when our good “excuse” to skip the Octoberfest arrives. It’s the new RS7 Performance, 605hp, 0-100 in 3,2s and a 305km/h top speed. We are on our way to Monaco Yacht Show 2017 but we will do it the GTspirit way, it’s a roadtrip!

Our first aim was northern Italy with few nice stopovers, after nice cruise on German autobahns where this 605 horsepower beast is like home we hit Switzerland, the land of no speeding. We had chosen nice routes trying to avoid highways, and our first stop was on the quiet mountain road of San Bernardino, if you ever drive around here do avoid the tunnel and enjoy the mountain road and sceneries.

Next stop was Verzasca Dam, famous of the James Bond bungee jump, after day here one needs a nice refreshment with a leap of faith. Good break between driving all day.

Our first overnight stop we had chosen Piemonte near Asti, this location surrounded by vineyards is just few hours away from our main target in Monaco. From Piemonte you can choose the route via mountains on the Monte-Carlo rally roads or the faster way via the highway. This time we wanted a full day at the yacht show so we choose the highway.

Monaco Yacht Show 2017 Highlights 1 of 36

When you travel to Monaco during big events with a car, bear in mind parking might be tricky. Easiest way of course would be stay in one of the Monaco hotels and let the valet park your car but if this is not an option for you then you should consider parking outside the city and taking train nor taxi to your final location.

Our next overnight stop we chose the Golden Tulip Hotel at Valbonne, just up in the hills of Antibes. After long day enjoying breath taking yachts, toys and accessories relaxing at Golden Tulips spa was well needed.

The third day of our trip was reserved for the Riviera coastal sightseeing. We started near St. Tropez heading back to Italy. The Riviera is full of wonderful restaurants and Yacht ports to explore. One of the biggest is Port Vauban at Antibes, which is home port for largest private yacht Dilbar. Luckily this time she was at the port so we had a chance for a jaw dropping yacht spotting.

If you are looking for lunch or dinner with superb experiences we would recommend stopping at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc one of the playgrounds for rich and famous at Riviera. Our next stop was at Loano in Italy. We had chosen this rather special hotel at a local Yacht club as the road trip’s main mission was yachts and this location was perfect for us. Huge super yachts everywhere.

Driving the RS7 the next day was high anticipated as we were about to take it to the Cinque Terre in Italian coast. Cinque Terre means five small cities built on rocky coast, sometimes places you cant believe how on earth it was even possible to construct anything on such surface. If you want to explore cities and architecture closer we recommend taking couple of days to really see it through. This time we explored the small mountain roads going through the whole area and only stopping for a lunch in one of the cities, but as you can see on the pictures scenery is really breathtaking.

Car Deck MYS 2017 1 of 15

After clearing this famous road we headed back up north, to our next destination at Lake Garda. Inspired from Top Gear we had scouted few roads; for example if you drive up to Gargnano you have nice bits of mountain roads and up at the hill you can have a lunch at Lefay Resort where you have one of the best views over Garda area.

Our overnight place for this night was at Riva del Garda, beautiful little city up at the north end of the lake.

Our final day had one mission, avoid highways on our way back to Munich. Crossing the mountains you have plenty of passes to choose from. Our route was from Riva avoiding highways to Merano and to Timmelsjoch which in our minds is one of the best roads on this area. We were lucky this time there was not much traffic on the passes, we got to enjoy the driving and without queuing behind motorhomes.

After passing Sölden we headed directly to Garmisch, this time we were not so lucky and our last part of passes we spent in huge traffic.

There was only one last part left in our GTspirit roadtrip, the low flying Autobahn part back to Munich. We have to say this RS7 Performance is one heck of a machine in any kind of road or surface, it adapts to small mountain roads to highspeed autobahns and city jam traffic perfectly! For this kind of trip we couldn’t ask for a better car, thanks Audi for this great experience.

Words and Photos by HeCe Kestilä