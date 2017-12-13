ABT have released a full package for the Audi RS 3 Sportback and Saloon. The family-sized hatchbacks get performance, cosmetic and aerodynamic enhancements for a bespoke look. ABT have developed their own unique look over the years. The ABT Audi RS 3 continues that tradition.

The ABT RS 3 has been fitted with the ABT Power R package boosting power to 500 hp, a significant improvement on the 400 hp series model. ABT’s previous 460 hp package has been improved using a specially developed engine control unit.

To provide similar levels of dynamic improvement, the ABT Audi RS 3 gets custom ABT Suspension Springs and ABT Anti-Roll Bars. An ABT-unique damper setup has also been developed in collaboration with suspension specialists KW.

ABT Brakes are an improvement too and are hidden by a choice of 19 and 20 inch rims in ABT DR, ER-C, ER-F or FR designs. The exhaust system features two 102 mm dual pipes with black tailpipes. A new rear skirt, a front skirt add on and a front grille add on give it a unique look.

Inside, the Bavaria-based company offer different finishing upgrades in carbon and integrated entrance lights. ABT branding adorns the gearshift lever badge, and the start/stop button.

