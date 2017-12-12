Techart’s package for new Porsche 718 Boxster and Porsche 718 Cayman models has officially debuted. Techart offer performance, cosmetic and dynamic improvements for the entry-level sports cars.

Cutting straight to the chase, the 718 gets a variety of different aerodynamic parts. At the front, Techart fit a two-piece front spoiler with an integrated front splitter. Techart offer this part in carbon fiber as an option.

At the rear, Techart’s rear diffuser engulfs the twin tailpipes. Two rear spoilers are available, the first is a body coloured wing, the second is a more extreme motorsport piece, proper up by black anodised aluminium (or carbon fibre) uprights.

Techart 718 1 of 12

The business end of the packages sees Techart fit the 718 with new sports springs, lowering the ride height by 30 mm. A techart noselift front axle lift system can be specced to provide hydraulic lift up to 60 mm to negate the obvious disadvantage of lower ride height.

Weight-optimised 21-inch Techart Formula IV alloy wheels are available with dynamic twin-spoke designs. They measure 9J x 21 at the front and 9.5J x 21 at the rear.

For the engine, Techart have a typically-German package named “TA 082/S1”. The 2.5-liter turbocharged engine gets an ECU tune pushing an extra 60 Nm of torque up to 480 Nm. Power is boosted in the S model up to 400 hp. Performance improves incrementally with a top speed of 294 km/h and a 100 km/h sprint of just 3.9 seconds.

A complete range of individual exterior and interior modifications are available, as with all Techart models.