Following the facelift of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine earlier this year Daimler has now also updated the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Convertible with the latest tech and a few new engines. We had the opportunity to drive the new two door S-Classes in sunny California. Obviously when presented with the choice we opted to test the new 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and S63 Convertible.

Mercedes-Benz now offers four engine variants for the Coupe and three for the convertible. The line-up starts with the S450 Coupe equipped with a 3.0 liter V6 producing 367hp and 500Nm of torque. Unlike the limousine the coupe still offers the V6 and not the new in-line six cylinder found in the S450 limousine. The S500/S550 is now called the S560 and available as both coupe and convertible with a new 4.0 liter V8 biturbo engine producing 469hp and 700Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes a mere 4.6 seconds and the S560 is limited to 250 km/h.

The new Mercedes-AMG S63 coupe and convertible now come with the familiar 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 from AMG replacing the old 5.5 liter engine. In the AMG version of the S-Class coupe and convertible it produces 612hp and a whopping 900Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint has been reduced to mouth watering 3.5 seconds. New is the 9 speed MCT AMG Speedshift transmission with a wet start-off clutch which enables these supercar rivalling 0-100 times.

Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet 1 of 24

The range topping S65 AMG coupe / convertible is still available with the massive 6.0 liter V12 engine producing 630hp and 1,000Nm of torque. But due to its higher weight and different engine characteristics it takes 0,6 seconds longer to reach 100 km/h from standstill and overall I prefer the responsiveness and rawness of the S63 over the cruise missile feel and prestige of the S65.

Along with the new engine and the new gearbox the S63 coupe and convertible now also come with the dynamic 4matic+ all-wheel drive found in the Mercedes-Benz E63. This allows 100% of the power to be send to the rear wheels. In addition the suspension has also been tweaked making the S63 coupe and convertible a lot more dynamic than before. And when I say a lot, I really mean a lot!

Design wise the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Convertible both received a new and aggressive front bumper with wide air inlets, new side skirts and a new diffuser. Most eye catching are the new OLED rear lights that comprise of 66 individual OLEDs that seem to float behind the glass.

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe 1 of 20

Inside the new steering wheel and dual TFT screens are the most significant changes. The steering wheel now comes with two touch buttons that function like little touch pads and allow you to control the two screens without taking your hands of the wheel. The infotainment system has received the latest update (5.5) adding new functionalities and improved usability. The AMG version in particular provides more data and functions like a lap timer (which may be a bit of overkill on a car like this).

A new optional extra is called Energizing comfort control. Pick one of the predefined ‘moods’ and the car adjusts things like climate control, seat heating or cooling, music and ambient lighting to fit your mood. A nice feature and well executed but nothing for me.

Last but certainly not least the S63 coupe and convertible now also offer the latest driving assistance systems. Highly recommended is the new Distronic adaptive cruise control system which not only can adjust the speed according to the speed limit but also reduces speed ahead of corners, roundabouts and intersections. It works very well and makes long journeys with a lot of traffic a lot more comfortable.

What to spec?

Driving Assistance Package Plus: Includes the upgraded Distronic Plus (adaptive cruise control) with steering assist and Stop & Go Pilot. Makes driving in traffic a real pleasure and as bonus it includes various active collision prevention systems and things like a blind spot warning. Must have!

Keyless Go: Never touch the key again.

Seat Climate Control: Includes seat heating and seat cooling – especially the last is a true pleasure to keep you cool on a summer day.

Seat Comfort Package: The first thing we do when we get into a new S-Class: Switch on the massage function. The S63 Coupe and Convertible offer it too, just tick this box!

Heads-up Display: Displays your speed, navigation instructions and much more in the windshield in front of the driver. Very comfortable and safe too.

Conclusion

Overall the new Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Convertible offer great driving dynamics and are a major improvement over its predecessors without jeopardizing any of their comfort and long distance cruising appeal. They sound amazing with the exhaust providing plenty of fireworks when you want it to. The only drawback of both is limited seating space in the back but that is more or less a given for a two door coupe and convertible.