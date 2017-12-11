The Grand Tour Season 2 episode 2 is now live and you can stream it here on Amazon Prime. New to this season is a celebrity face off section where two celebrities go head to head in every episode.

For season 2 episode 2, Jeremy takes the new Ford GT on a road trip from New York City to Niagara Falls. A challenging journey as he competes against May and Hammond who are using public transport. Remember Hammond has a broken leg from the previous episode, which ultimately slows them down for the better part of the challenge.

Later on Jeremy drives the Mercedes-AMG GT R at the Eboladrome track. In the Celebrity Face Off section, we get to see cricketer Kevin Pietersen and baseball’s Brian Wilson go head to head.

Stream The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 2 on Amazon Prime now.