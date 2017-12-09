McLaren took the covers off a limited edition run earlier this evening. Codenamed the P15 through development, the new supercar slots into the McLaren range between the 720S and the void left by the McLaren P1.

The McLaren Senna will be limited to 500 copies. Official details are yet to drop (although they are expected later this evening). What we do know so far is that it gets an engine rated to 800 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Weight is said to be 1,198kg. Cost has also been revealed at £750,000.

This isn’t the three-seater though, that one is still expected to debut next year.

The McLaren Senna appears to be based loosely around the 720S, with completely re-designed bodywork combining retro and modern styling with plenty of carbon fibre. The design work is incredibly complex with a huge rear wing and diffuser. The doors actually have windows in the lower panels!

