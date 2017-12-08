The Grand Tour Season 2 is finally here, episode 1 has already aired and you can view it here on Amazon Prime. The series had a successful debut and has garnered generally positive reviews, with IMDb giving it 8.8/10 while Rotten Tomatoes gave it 83%.

Season 2 Episode 1 starts with action from Switzerland, some of which we already had a glimpse at some months back. This is the episode where Richard Hammond crashed in a Rimac Concept One. They were testing the cars on a hill climb in the Switz countryside, alongside the Honda NSX and the Aventador S.

There is also a new celebrity ‘face-off’ section, for this episode you will see Ricky Wilson of The Voice UK and David Hasselhoff from America’s Got Talent take the center stage in a Jaguar F-Type. This will be happening every week and with different celebrities of course.

The second season of The Grand Tour includes 12 episodes airing once a week on Friday from December 8th. Stream The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 1 on Amazon Prime now.