Morgan have been quite quiet recently. The British niche automaker has been churning out a wide range of its more traditional models. Word recently reached us of a very special project the company is set to release very soon.

The Morgan Aero GT is said to be the most extreme road-going Morgan to date. It will be extremely limited, just 8 examples will be offered for sale. The final production run will see off production of the Morgan Aero 8 in style.

The Aero GT will get new hand-worked body panels including wing top louvres and a dramatic rear diffuser. The design will be inspired by the racetrack, all aspects will be focused on reducing drag while significantly increasing downforce.

As it’s based on the Aero 8, it will get the 4.8-litre BMW V8. Part of the reason the curtain is closing on the Aero 8 is the simple fact that BMW no longer produces the engine. For the GT, Morgan will fit a 367 bhp version with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds, hitting a top speed of 270 km/h.

The official unveil will happen at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, so there is a bit of a wait. Morgan have already sold all 8 build slots to existing customers.