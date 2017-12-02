It’s that time of the year when we present you with the nominees for the GTspirit Car of the Year awards. We only chose cars whose deliveries started in 2017. As with the previous years, our Car of the Year awards are solely based on votes from our editorial team. The winners will be announced on the 23rd of December.

Don’t forget to share your favorite car of the year in the comments below!

1. Porsche 991.2 GT3

2. Audi RS5 Coupe

3. Mercedes-AMG E63 S

4. Bugatti Chiron

5. Ford GT

Beryllium orange Ford GT

6. Dodge Demon

7. McLaren 720S

8. Honda Civic Type R

9. Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus

10. Lamborghini Aventador S

11. Lamborghini Huracan Performante

12. McLaren 570S Spyder

13. Mercedes-AMG GT R

14. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

15. Ferrari 812 Superfast

16. Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

17. Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

18. Range Rover Velar

19. Lexus LC 500

20. Kia Stinger GT

