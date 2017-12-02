It’s that time of the year when we present you with the nominees for the GTspirit Car of the Year awards. We only chose cars whose deliveries started in 2017. As with the previous years, our Car of the Year awards are solely based on votes from our editorial team. The winners will be announced on the 23rd of December.
1. Porsche 991.2 GT3
2. Audi RS5 Coupe
3. Mercedes-AMG E63 S
4. Bugatti Chiron
5. Ford GT
