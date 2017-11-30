Jaguar’s XE SV Project 8 has been putting in the hours at the Nürburgring Nordschleife recently. The special edition sedan managed to post a very impressive time of 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds which makes it the fastest street-legal Jaguar to date and the fastest four-door sedan to lap the ‘Ring.

The XE SV Project 8 is to be hand built by Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (SVO). Just 300 will be offered for sale. The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 benefits from the most potent 5.0 litre supercharged V8 Jaguar have ever produced. It puts out 600 hp and 700 Nm of torque thanks to a revised engine management system and improvements to the inlet and exhaust systems. It also features four-wheel drive which helps to produce 0 to 100 km/h sprint times of 3.7 seconds together with 322 km/h top speeds.

The time is 11 seconds faster than the previous record, recently set by the Alfa-Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The time is certainly impressive but it does also make us wonder what some of the other big brands might manage given the time and space. Mercedes-AMG, Audi Sport, BMW, all three are surprisingly lacking times for their latest machinery…

Mark Stanton, CSR Director, said: “The SVO design and engineering team’s mission was to create the most track-focused road-legal Jaguar in history – not only the fastest, but usefull the most agile As a result, only the roof and. front door skins or Project 8’s body are carried-over unaltered from XE and 75 per cent of its mechanical hardware is new. This astonishing Nürburgring Nordschleife record validates the success or extensiveness Such changes. “

John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, says: “SVO exists to push the boundaries of performance, luxury and all-terrain capability The hand-assembled XE SV Project 8 takes That principle to the limit, extracting supercar-beating performance. from Jaguar’s most compact four-door sedan. The Nürburgring Nordschleife record under lines our commitment to deliver the most extreme ever Jaguar Project to 8 clients, who will soon experience this sensational sedan for themselves. ”