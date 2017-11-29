It’s difficult to imagine three presenters more British than the Grand Tour trio. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have become so well known that they have in recent years become a stereotype for a nation. It is the worldwide appeal of Top Gear and The Grand Tour which has helped achieve this.

With some irony, the latest teaser for The Grand Tour Season 2, the team appear to be brainstorming new ways to be “less British”. The result? Some fake tan, light coloured suits and a wig for Jeremy and James. Hammond, well, you can see for yourself above.

Rest assured, the ensemble will be back as a British trio when they return on 8th December 2017 (next Friday). We are reliably informed that the first show, available exclusively online via Amazon Prime, will feature the infamous Rimac Concept One in Switzerland. The electric supercar will be compared alongside the Lamborghini Aventador S and the Honda NSX.

Fans will also be overjoyed to hear that Celebrity Face Off has been replaced by a new segment called Celebrity Brain Crash. The decision has been explained with reference to poor viewer ratings. In terms of the celebrities, David Hasselhoff and Kiefer Sutherland, Kaiser Chiefs rocker Ricky Wilson, golfer Rory McIlroy and magician Dynamo.