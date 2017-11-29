The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been spotted again on the streets of Munich. The British brand’s much-anticipated entry into the saturated SUV market seems to be progressing well. The test mule wears less camouflage than we have seen on previous mules.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is expected to sit right at the top of the SUV tree with a price tag higher than that of the Bentley Bentayga or Lamborghini’s upcoming Urus. Whether the Cullinan name sticks is a question of contention at the moment. It is the official project name and derives from the Cullinan diamond which is the largest gem-quality diamond ever found.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1 of 5

There is a huge amount of expectation surrounding the Rolls-Royce project. Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos has previously been quoted as saying: “The Bentley SUV is clearly the number two; Rolls-Royce is the best in the world and will be when our model arrives. We will bring a great new car, and an authentic Rolls-Royce into the market.”

When it arrives in late-2018, it will feature a unique aluminium chassis, a variant of the new platform unveiled for the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. Rolls-Royce development is aimed at ensuring that the SUV continues to deliver it’s trademark ride quality. Focus for the program is expected to shift to cold-weather testing over the coming months.

In terms of power, we expect the Cullinan will be launched with the Phantom’s 6.8 litre V12 engine with the possibility of a hybrid option left open for a future date. The spy shots show an absolutely massive shape with large upright side windows, a relatively upright front windscreen and a tidy rear end.