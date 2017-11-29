The current generation BMW X5 M is getting long in the tooth by now. Believe it or not, it first emerged onto the market in 2014 at the Los Angeles Motor Show. Fast-forward three years and G-Power have decided to offer a series of enhancements to bring it up to date, so far as the power struggle is concerned!

The G-Power X5 M makes its debut this week at the Essen Motor Show 2017. Coming from the factory, the BMW X5 M comes equipped with a 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 with an impressive 575 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Whilst in the normal X5 M, customers make do with a top speed of 250 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.2 seconds, G-Power customers get something a little different.

750hp G-Power BMW X5 M 1 of 16

The options actually range from a relatively straightforward chip-tune which releases up to 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, to a beefier package with an improved chip tune and a new set of downpipes for a 700 hp and 850 Nm output. The headline figures are produced by the third stage tune which adds a modified turbocharger and a titanium exhaust system for a massive 750 hp and 980 Nm of torque.

As you would expect, the costs quickly mount up. For the full package to push power to 750 hp, we calculate you will need to set aside 18,335.22 euros plus taxes. There is no word on precisely how much additional performance the power allows, although G-Power have revealed that its titanium system is 23 kilograms lighter when compared to the factory exhaust system.

In addition to the power improvements, G-Power also offer a Typhoon wide body kit for the X5 M which starts at 16,500 euros. They fit fender flares, a new carbon venture hood, a new front facia with improved air intakes, a new rear spoiler and a new rear diffuser. To finish the kit, 23 inch Hurricane RR forged wheels are available to order from 8,361.34 euros.