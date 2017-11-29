Dubai saw the release of the Corvette ZR1 earlier this month. Los Angeles sees the global introduction of the new Corvette ZR1 Convertible. It’s bigger news than simply being the convertible version of the the Coupe though. It’s actually the fist drop-top ZR1 since the original model debuted for the 1970 model year.

The Corvette was actually designed with the convertible in mind which means that the chassis receives moonier structural changes to accommodate the folding top and the repositioning of the safety belt mounts. Testament to the engineering foresight is the fact that it weighs just 27 kg more than the Coupe.

The Corvette ZR1 Convertible utilises a soft-top, exactly the same as the rest of the Corvette Convertible range. It’s capable of operating at speeds of up to 30 mph or remotely.

Corvette ZR1 Convertible 1 of 5

Under the bonnet, it receives an exclusive LT5 6.2 litre supercharged V8, tuned to produce 755 hp and 969 Nm of torque. Powerr is channeled through a seven-speed manual transmission with the choice of an eight speed automatic transmission. Preliminary testing is said to have achieved 60 mph sprints of under 3 seconds with high 10-second quarter mile runs. 212 mph should be possible as a top speed.

The aero-package includes a deep front facia with a low splitter, a unique front bumper, wilder front wheel vents and a huge rear spoiler lip. The adjustable high wing is also available as an optional extra through the ZTK Performance Package.

The new Corvette ZR1 Convertible will join the Coupe when it goes on sale in Corvette dealership’s in spring next year. It will carry a suggested retail price of $123,995 as agains the Coupe which costs $119,995.