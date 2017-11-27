The Mercedes-Benz A-Class in a tremendously important car – it always has been. From the moose-test failing first generation to infinitely sleeker and more sexy recent generations, the A-Class has always represented the entry point for the brand. With a recent focus on enticing younger buyers with the ‘Grow Up’ campaign, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class carries as much, if not more, pressure as its predecessors in an ever more competitive market.

I traveled to MB HQ in Stuttgart to see what was what in a preview TechDay for the A-Class. I was not left disappointed. They say pictures are a thousand words. The images really do show how futuristic and forward thinking the next gen car’s interior is. With its illuminated vents and wrap around dash, you would be forgiven for thinking that the 2018 hatchback’s interior would be the next E or S-Class’s innards.

Unfortunately I was unable to toy with the systems to check out the new tech but was welcomed to poke around to my heart’s content. The quality is exquisite, everything feels incredibly well made. Initially in teasers and photographs I feared that there would be low quality materials and poorly put together panels, after all this is the most basic car in the range and quality comes at a price.

There is an all new touch pad complete with palm rest, the leathers are of a high quality. The air conditioning controls are all new and feel great to use. The dual-screens we have learned to know and love are featured in the A for the first time and without a surround for the first time. It looks stunning, sleek and clean.

All in all this is the great quality you expect from an A-Class with huge developments in design. I hope the exterior can live up to the incredible interior. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!