The new Aston Martin Vantage is proving such a hit that it is apparently sold out for its entire 2018 production run. The latest from Gaydon is that it took a matter of days to allocate three quarters of production. The new Vantage is set to begin deliveries during the second quarter of 2018 with a base price of 154,000 euros.

The Aston Martin Vantage is key to the British firm’s revival. It recently announced that it had turned a profit in four quarters of trading, the first time since at least 2008.

The success of the company is put down to a sting of successful new model launches which began with the DB11 a few years ago. Aston Martin has also enjoyed strong demand for its Vanquish models and for special editions such as the Vulcan and Zagato collaborations.

The new Aston Martin Vantage is expected to sell extremely well. It is a product of both Aston Martin’s new approach. It features a Mercedes-AMG engine rather than the ageing AJ-V8 unit which was fitted to its predecessor. The new Aston Martin Vantage gets a 4.0 litre V8 unit producing 507 hp and 685 Nm of torque.

It’s thought that Aston Martin’s ultimate goal is a potential initial public offering. The company’s owners include Italian private equity company Investindustrial and a Kuwaiti investment consortium, while Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler also owns a small stake. It’s thought that a public listing will help to generate investment which will allow the company to thrive for years to come.