Hot off the heels of the new Tesla Roadster unveiled last week, Taipei-based electric startup XING Mobility have announced details of a supercar prototype they hope will compete with Tesla’s ground breaking electric supercar.

XING Mobility describes the concept as a rally-inspired electric supercar. It has been named “Miss R” and testing is set to be complete by late 2018. XING Mobility has promised to deliver a 1 Megawatt (1,341 hp) supercar prototype, using a modular battery system developed in-house.

‘Miss R’ is developed to be driven on-road, on-track and off-road, a rare combination for a supercar! It features four-wheel torque vectoring and is powered by 4 independent 350V motors. XING’s prototype has projected performance of 0-100 km/h in 1.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a max speed of over 270 km/h.

XING Mobility Electric Supercar 1 of 10

Whilst this might all sound impressive, we suspect that the concept might just be a way of getting people to talk about XING Mobility’s technology. The press release confirms that the company plans to supply its powertrain systems to commercial and industrial vehicle manufacturers.

XING have highlighted specific issues with current electric systems which overheat when rapidly charged and discharged. The technology XING brings to the table is a patented immersion cooling technology. The ‘XING Battery System’ is stackable, like LEGO with each battery module housing 42 lithium-ion cells. Each cell sits in 3M Novec 7200 Engineered Fluid. XING states that this helps it to achieve continuous high-discharge power output, increased stability and a high level of predictability.

To demonstrate the performance potential of the system, ‘Miss R’ has been developed with a battery pack which can produce 1 Megawatt of power with just 98 modules holding 4,116 cells. This works out between 30-50% less than other electric supercars. XING Mobility’s answer to range is also different. Their system can be exchanged within 5 minutes.

The company is planning a limited production run of just 20 cars. They should be available for purchase in 2019 with a price starting at $1million USD.