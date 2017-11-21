Photos of a partially covered Ferrari 488 hit the internet recently via Spanish publication Motor.es. They appear to show Ferrari engineers working on a partially covered prototype of the upcoming 488 “Speciale” model.

The Italian supercar manufacturer is expected to launch a hot version of the Ferrari 488 very soon. It has been spied testing for well over a year now and we expect to see the official unveil in time for next year’s Geneva Motor Show 2018. It has some hot competition from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the game-changing McLaren 720S.

The 488 pictured in the photos retains the same headlights as the standard model but features an entirely redesigned front facia. Rather than the 488’s upright bars, the Speciale features a central section with a front spoiler lip dividing the two large front air intakes. It is difficult to tell by the fall of the car cover but it looks as though deep front air vents have been added to the front bonnet.

The camouflaged cars caught by Motor.es don’t really expand any further on the pictures. The 488 Speciale is not expected to use the Speciale name, Ferrari will likely choose something different. It will use the same aluminium space frame though, as well as the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 with a healthy power boost.

More details as and when we hear them!