That Mercedes-Benz has very well mastered the art of interior crafting and bringing it into series is nothing new. Additionally we have seen the occasional boat co-designed by the brand, or even a helicopter. The next step however, comes as a surprise but at the same time makes perfectly sense.

Mercedes-Benz has recently joined forces with premium airline Emirates to create a new Boeing 777 first class interior. The Emirati airline is already well-known among luxury travelers, offering a state-of-the-art first-class cabin on long haul flights featuring a skybar and shower room.

Emirates and Mercedes-Benz 1 of 5

Mercedes-Benz has been commissioned to raise the bar even higher. Inspired by the top of what the brand has to offer, the luxury S-Class, the first class cabin of Emirates will truly be something else in the future.

The rich interior of the S-Class leaves plenty of room to speculate: special perfume and ambient lighting? Different spa programs? A myriad of massage options? Designo styling and Nappa leather? They are welcome to put us on top of the list if they need to run a test flight…