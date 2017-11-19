The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has arrived mid-cycle and is due for a facelift. The 2018 facelift has recently been spotted testing in Spain and is expected to hit showrooms in mid-2018.

Our spy photographer also caught the new C-Class nearly undisguised near its home-base in Stuttgart, Germany. We see subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers with slightly more pronounced design lines. The light units will also be refreshed, making the C-Class more distinguishable from the E- and S-Class models.

Further updates are expected on the inside of the car. We expect a few updated comfort features like sat nav and radio, as well as driving assistance systems. The engine palette will remain the same.