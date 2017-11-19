The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has arrived mid-cycle and is due for a facelift. The 2018 facelift has recently been spotted testing in Spain and is expected to hit showrooms in mid-2018.

Our spy photographer also caught the new C-Class nearly undisguised near its home-base in Stuttgart, Germany. We see subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers with slightly more pronounced design lines. The light units will also be refreshed, making the C-Class more distinguishable from the E- and S-Class models.

Further updates are expected on the inside of the car. We expect a few updated comfort features like sat nav and radio, as well as driving assistance systems. The engine palette will remain the same.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *