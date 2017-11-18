The current generation Porsche Boxster is nearing its end, which means time for Porsche to put a cherry on top of the cake. This generation Boxster too, gets an updated open-top version to complete the range.

Taking a close look at the spy shots, we see a pair of flying buttresses on the modified engine bonnet, almost equal to the previous generation Boxster Spyder. The new Boxster Spyder will be almost as ‘pure’ and driver-focused as the previous generation.

Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder 1 of 6

By almost I mean that the new Spyder will also see that lovely six-cylinder replaced by a turbocharged four-cylinder, just like the facelifted 718 Boxster and Cayman models in the beginning of 2016. However, when considering performance, the engine change is definitely for the better.

Apart from saving weight by eliminating equipment like an A/C and electric roof, the loss of two cylinders also saves a few pounds. The result is an even faster Boxster Spyder rumored to produce as much as 400 horsepower. But will it be as sensational?