The road-legal version of the Aston Martin Valkyrie has been revealed by Aston Martin. Strictly limited to just 25 copies, the extreme, track oriented hypercar will be available from 2020.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is a collaboration between Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and AF Racing. It is slated to be the most extreme Aston Martin in history. Increases in power, downforce and decreases in weight will help it achieve performance in excess of current Formula 1 cars!

The most obvious changes have been made to the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s exterior. The AMR Pro gets much larger front and rear wing elements, together with revised active aerodynamics. Weight has been shed by removing the heater/demister and infotainment systems. Polycarbonate windows, lighter carbon fibre bodywork, carbon wishbones and new suspension uprights contribute.

The naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 engine develops as-yet undisclosed additional power and torque. Cosworth will be recalibrating the engine management and the car’s control systems generally. The exhaust will also minimise weight due to the minimal silencing requirements.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro runs on smaller, 18 inch wheels to allow for the fitment of LMP1 Michelin racing tyres. It hides Formula 1-spec carbon brakes.

In terms of performance, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro promises a higher top speed, closer to 250 mph. Aston Martin quote cornering figures of 3.3g and braking deceleration of more than 3.5g. Valkyrie AMR Pro customers will be taken through an intensive and comprehensive driver development programme tailored to their individual experience and skill levels.

Red Bull Technology’s Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, said:

“While it is endowed with extraordinary performance, it has always been vitally important to me that the Valkyrie functions well as a true road car, and that naturally comes with some constraints. However, with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro we have the freedom to create an extreme evolution that makes no such concessions. While the core elements of the road and track versions are shared, every aspect of the AMR Pro – aerodynamics, chassis, powertrain and weight – has been optimised to significantly extend the performance envelope. It offers a level of track performance significantly beyond any previous two seat closed roof car.”

Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, adds:

“Valkyrie has always been about pushing the limits and redefining the possible. The road car will set new benchmarks for performance, engineering and technology – a hypercar in the truest sense – and with the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro those limits will be pushed further still. It’s a remarkable project. One that’s propelling Aston Martin and 25 of our most passionate customers into a new and extraordinary realm”.”