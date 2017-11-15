Brabus have unveiled the latest in their Rocket range. The new Mercedes-Maybach based project debuts at the Dubai Motor Show 2017 which takes place this week. As the name suggests, the headline figure is the staggering 900 hp that Brabus have squeezed from the AMG V12!

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 has recently received a mid-life facelift together with the rest of the S-Class range. The new features were first displayed at the Shanghai Motor Show 2017 which took place at the start of the year. The facelift added a set of newly designed bumpers, new headlights and tail lights, and a new front grille. As you would expect, the Brabus Rocket 900 incorporates all of these elements, and adds more!

The standard Mercedes-Maybach puts out 520bhp and 830Nm from its 6.0 litre V12 engine. The Brabus version takes this to the extreme, shoehorning an incredible 900 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque from a heavily revised V12. The Brabus unit has increased displacement to 6.3 litres and a bespoke set of twin-turbochargers which allow it to achieve this.

Brabus Rocket 900 1 of 11

Technical highlights include a custom billet crankshaft with a longer stroke, matching forged pistons and precision-balanced connecting rods. Brabus fit a special exhaust manifold with larger downpipes and a free-flow catalyst. A new carbon intake module directs air through the redesigned radiator grille and gold heat reflection helps lower the tempreture.

In terms of performance, Brabus quote a 350 km/h top speed and manages a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of just 3.7 seconds. Not bad for a car which weighs 2.8 tons! Perforance enhancements are also on offer for the twin-turbocharged V8 version.

Brabus exterior elements include a set of aerodynamic components, a radiator grille and a set of 21 or 22 inch wheels in a variety of designs. Brabus uses Continental, Pirelli and Yokohama tyres. Brabus offer a special module for the Magic Body Control suspension which lowers the ride height by 25 millimetres. The aerodynamic package includes a complete Brabus front bumper, rear bumper and integrated diffuser.

Inside, Brabus is able to cater for any upholstery requests for the finest leather, Alcantara, precious wood, and carbon. Brabus’s in-car business concept is also available incorporating the Microsoft Surface tablet computer. If you need to ask the price, you clearly can’t afford it!