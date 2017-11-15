The McLaren 720S is a jaw-dropper when it comes to performance, but also design, and when MSO gets their hands on a McLaren, nobody can deny that it is something enthralling. This time, McLaren’s Special Operation division unveiled their latest commissioned project at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show – a satin black and gold 720S.

The specific colour used, Zenith Black, is finished in a satin coat, and contrasts splendidly against the shiny gold alloy wheels, and 24-carat gold engine heatshield. The rear spoiler features a famous Bruce McLaren quote – “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone” – painted in gold Arabic script stylised to echo the Dubai skyline. What may seem like a subtle detail on the spoiler, actually took 30 meticulous hours to complete, using stencils produced by the MSO design visualisation team, to achieve the desired dramatic visual impact of the gold lettering.

With McLaren 720S Performance specification as the starting point – and in addition to the MSO Bespoke elements – the commission added carbon fibre exterior upgrade packs that together encompass the front splitter and air intakes, rear bumper and roof panel. The rear diffuser is also a carbon fibre option, while the door mirror arms, rear aero bridge and deck and engine covers are all from the MSO Defined range of carbon fibre components.

While the exterior is certainly an eye-catcher, the interior is where the car really comes into its own. The bespoke 720S features satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold-coloured centre band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue as the spokes. The remainder of the interior is cloaked in an abundance of carbon fibre, Alcantara, and leather. And just like that, MSO may have created one of the most aesthetically pleasing interiors of any McLaren ever made.

The theme of ‘achievement’ was a key sentiment behind the commission, as Andreas Bareis, Managing Director Middle East, Africa & Latin America for McLaren Automotive, explained: “The quote from Bruce McLaren rings true not only of the history of McLaren, but also the achievements of the UAE and the Gulf states over the last four decades. The UAE and the region are very important to McLaren, not only in terms of our client base, but also because of the support from our shareholders. This car pays tribute to that.”