It’s here! The 2019 Corvette ZR1 has been officially unveiled. As expected, it blows the competition out of the water in terms of sheer performance. It gets an official unveil at the Dubai Motor Show 2017 ahead of deliveries which start next spring.

Cutting straight to the headline figures. The Corvette’s 6.2 litre V8 engine now ships with a staggering 755 hp and 969 Nm of torque. The improvements are realised through a new, improved-efficiency intercooler supercharger system. It gets 52 percent higher displacement than the Z06.

Mated to the engine is a choice of seven-speed manual or eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmissions. This is the first time that Chevrolet have offered an automatic transmission for a Corvette ZR1. Chevrolet expect a top speed in excess of 210 mph.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 1 of 10

Beyond the figures, customers will get the most aggressive road-legal Corvette to date. The ZR1 gets a completely new front facia which channels air into the engine bay and its 13 radiators. Chevrolet also fit a ‘halo’ hood to make room for the LT5 engine.

Elsewhere, the aero package includes a larger front wheel air vent, a new side skirt and a deep rear diffuser. A choice of rear Low Wing – which generates 70 percent more downforce than the Z06 – or a High Wing package – which generates 60 percent more downforce – will be available.

The High Wing option forms part of an optional ZTK Performance Package, which also includes a front splitter with carbon-fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires, and specific chassis and Magnetic Ride Control tuning.

An additional design package, the Sebring Orange Design Package, is also available with Sebring Orange Tintcoat exterior paint, orange brake calipers, orange rocker and splitter accent stripes, orange seat belts, orange interior stitching and unique, bronze aluminum interior trim.

Inside, leather-trimmed seats are standard with suede microfiber inserts. Heated and vented Napa leather-trimmed options are also available together with a carbon fiber-rimmed steering wheel, competition sport seats, Performance Data Recorder and Bose premium audio system.