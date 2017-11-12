Vettel has won the Brazilian GP 2017 after leading from start to finish in a race that kicked off with a major collision on lap one, eliminating three drivers from the race. Bottas started from pole and managed to secure P2 for Mercedes while Raikkonen gave Ferrari a double podium by finishing third. Hamilton started from the pits but a good race put him in fourth after the chequered flag.

Brazilian GP 2017 Results

1. Vettel – Ferrari

2. Bottas – Mercedes

3. Raikkonen – Ferrari

4. Hamilton – Mercedes

5. Verstappen – Red Bull

6. Ricciairdo – Red Bull

7. Massa – Williams

8. Alonso – McLaren

9. Perez – Force India

10. Hulkenberg – Renault

Home favorite Felipe Massa started ninth today, his last race appearance in Brazil as he retires after 2017. Hamilton meanwhile started from the pitlane after failing to qualify yesterday, having crashed out of Q1.

Which of these would you *most* like to see at the end of the #BrazilGP? — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

The race started with a bang on the first corner where Ricciardo was involved and spun out. The accident was between Ocon and Grosjean who eventually went off the track and safety car was deployed. Vandoorne and Magnussen were also out of the race. After that shunt, the top ten were 1. Vettel, 2 Bottas, 3 Raikkonen, 4 Verstappen, 5 Alonso, 6 Massa, 7 Perez, 8 Hulkenberg, 9 Sainz and 10 Gasly.

LAP 1/71: SAFETY CAR Drama at the start Ocon: OUT

Magnussen: OUT

Vandoorne: OUT #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/gK52yEgViG — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

The race resumed on lap 5, Vettel was now in P1 leading the field through turn 12, Hamilton meanwhile was already up to P12 after passing Stroll. By lap 12/71, Vettel was already 2.2s ahead of Bottas, Hamilton was now up to P8 and was marginally faster than the pack ahead.

Alonso was the man for Hamilton to beat next, but the McLaren was not making it easy for him. On lap 20 however, the McLaren could not put up enough of a fight to stop the flying Mercedes from taking P6. Next up was Massa, he was passed almost immediately after Alonso and the Brit was through to P5.

“Important to close that gap now, please. Close the gap,” Mercedes told Bottas. Verstappen meanwhile was complaining of rear tires, at the same time Hamilton was closing in on him quickly.

Bottas was first to pit among the leaders, changing into softs and rejoining in fifth. Massa pitted too, followed by Vettel who rejoined just ahead of Bottas. Verstappen also stopped, Raikkonen as well and Hamilton was now in the lead and on softs.

LAP 29/71: And Vettel emerges ahead of Bottas to retain his advantage But only just #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/kwsbPdKalx — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

“Hamilton is going to be a threat to us” Ferrari told Raikkonen who was now in P4. Hartley retired on lap 42 after the Renault team informed him that his car had a terminal issue. Hamilton pitted on lap 45 and rejoined in fifth and immediately set a new fastest lap of the race, he was now 16s off the lead.

Stroll meanwhile was complaining about the balance of his car which he said was ‘killing’ him. Grosjean on the other hand was handed a 10s penalty for the incident on lap 1. “The tyres feel like rocks, so stiff – unbelievable,” said Verstappen who was now just 2.7s ahead of Hamilton.

Hamilton passed Verstappen on lap 60 with the help of DRS, the Brit went ahead to set several fastest times but Verstappen answered with a 1m11.0s after stopping for fresh supersofts.

LAP 62/71: Hamilton up into P4 after passing Verstappen Gap to Raikkonen in P3 = under four seconds #BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/hmAkDMlnWz — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

Stroll was limping back to the pits on lap 69 after his front left tire delaminated. Hamilton meanwhile could not catch Raikkonen, at least to secure third.

Vettel went ahead to win the Brazilian GP 2017 ahead of Bottas and Raikkonen.